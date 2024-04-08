Watch The Libertines deliver their first TikTok dance in bid to claim Number One album

The Libertines have unveiled their best dance moves in a bid to get their new album to Number One.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barât and co. returned with their new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ last week, which NME awarded four stars while hailing the group for “finding their voice again”.

Now the band are seemingly up for anything in the hopes to land the record at the top of the charts. In a new spoof social media video, Doherty tells Barât: “Of course I want to get a Number One. It’s not like there’s a set formula for it.”

Barât replies that he can’t just get the Number One “because you think you deserve one”, before the pair read over suggestions from their label after determining that “sell a lot of records” is not a viable option.

While at first Barât turns down the suggestion of a TikTok dance, the video quickly cuts to a snippet of the co-frontman and Doherty pulling out their best dance moves to their single ‘Run Run Run’.

“Some bands will do anything for a number one record… not us, no sir x,” they captioned the tongue in cheek video. Watch it here.

Reviewing ‘…Eastern Esplanade’, NME wrote that “the sense of listening in on a band teetering on the precipice of disaster is gone, replaced by a more stable and necessarily safer version of The Libertines”.

It went on: “The results may be patchy, but this is not, and could not be, an album that rides the same intoxicating high as ‘Up the Bracket’. What they have done, though, is find their voice again, and, for the first time in over 20 years, The Libertines feel like a band with a viable future.”

Speaking to NME ahead of the release, the band said a sense of sobriety, togetherness and the desire “to write beautiful songs” helped shape the record.