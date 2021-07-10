As the build-up to England’s appearance in the final of Euro 2020 continues, The Lightning Seeds, Baddiel and Skinner performed their football anthem ‘Three Lions’ on The Last Leg last night (July 9) – watch the performance below.

The track, originally written for Euro ’96, has become the defining song of the England team in every major tournament since, and the new TV rendition was confirmed earlier this week.

For the new performance, the band and pair of comedians played the song in the studio, with both Baddiel and Skinner both decked out in England’s home shirt from the 1996 tournament.

Watch the rendition of ‘Three Lions’ below:

England will play Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London tomorrow night (July 11), marking the first time the men’s team have made a major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Ahead of the performance on The Last Leg, The Lightning Seeds’ frontman promised that he would “find an occasion” to perform the song before the game – but said a pre-match rendition at Wembley Stadium was looking increasingly unlikely.

Broudie also recently reflected on 25 years of ‘Three Lions’ and revealed the secret behind its enduring popularity.

“People walk past my window late at night singing it, it just makes me smile,” Broudie said. “There’s a certain poetic symmetry, 25 years on, same venue [Wembley], there is something. You like to feel there’s a wind blowing on your side.”

After England beat Denmark in the semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday night (June 7) to make their first final in over half a century, Adele lead reactions to the victory from the entertainment world celebrating the win.

“IT’S BLOODY COMING HOME,” she wrote on social media, referencing the immortal hook from ‘Three Lions’.