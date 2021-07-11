Watch The Lightning Seeds play pre-Euros final gig with Baddiel and Skinner

The Lightning Seeds played a last-minute gig with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner at London’s 229 venue this afternoon, ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

England take on Italy in the last match of the tournament tonight (July 11), which will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It’s the first time the England men’s team has reached a final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

The band took to the stage for a 30-minute set at the 229 venue at this afternoon, put on in aid of The National Lottery’s Revive Live grassroots music campaign.

In addition to performing their iconic football anthem ‘Three Lions’ with Baddiel and Skinner, Ian Broudie and co. were joined by Sir Geoff Hurst. The 79-year-old, whose hat-trick won England the World Cup in 1966, introduced the band to the 229 crowd, and he even joined them for a little dance.

NME were at the gig, which you can see footage from below.

Baddiel took to social media following the performance to praise Hurst and share a few photos. “That man is 79 years old,” he tweeted. “Amazing. I feel, if push came to shove, he could still score today.”

One of the photos Baddiel shared was of Hurst stood between him and Skinner, dancing. “This is a good photo,” he captioned the pic. You can see his posts below.

That man is 79 years old. Amazing. I feel, if push came to shove, he could still score today. https://t.co/HGECdS78ah — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 11, 2021

This is a good photo. pic.twitter.com/SXm4fTdPAZ — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 11, 2021

In actual fact he's dancing. What a man. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 11, 2021

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) took to Facebook to share photographs from the event and thank The Lightning Seeds, Baddiel and Skinner for their participation.

“Thank you Ian Broudie and the Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel, Frank Skinner,” MVT said in its post. “That was an absolutely epic start to the National Lottery Revive Tour.”

You can see the MVT’s post below:

Thank you Ian Broudie and the Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel, Frank Skinner. That was an absolutely epic start to the… Posted by Music Venue Trust on Sunday, July 11, 2021

