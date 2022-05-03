Watch The Linda Lindas deliver punchy performance of ‘Oh!’ on Fallon

The Linda Lindas appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (May 2), performing the track ‘Oh!’ from their recently released debut album.

After finding viral success for the track ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’, the band have appeared on a slew of late night US TV performances, beginning with a performance of their breakout track on Jimmy Kimmel Live last summer. Two months ago, they played ‘Growing Up’ on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

‘Oh!’ was first released as a single last year following the band’s signing to Epitaph, and also appears on their debut album.

In a four star review of the record, NME said that “Tracks on here like ‘Fine’ and the aforementioned ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ are vital, powerful bursts of punk fury. Yet when they let their pop music imaginations run free it’s equally impressive, with tracks like ‘Growing Up’, ‘Talking To Myself’ and ‘Magic’ showcasing a gift for catchy, singalong choruses.

Speaking to NME last month about the making of the album, 15-year-old drummer Lucia de la Garza said: “We’ve learned that music can do anything, and it can get you through anything. It’s really fun to see how we’re growing as musicians.

“Even from the [self-titled] EP which we wrote only about a year before, you can see how we’ve grown as songwriters, and see how we were trying to figure out what our sound is. We hope there are many more to come and that they keep showing how we’re progressing.”

Meanwhile, The Linda Lindas have also been revealed as one of many bands involved in a covers album of Sleater-Kinney‘s 1997 album ‘Dig Me Me Out’, to celebrate its 25th birthday. Courtney Barnett, St. Vincent, Wilco, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and others will also appear.