Watch The Linda Lindas’ fierce performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The Linda Lindas made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (June 3) – you can watch their full performance below.

The performance came after the Los Angeles teen punk sensations landed themselves a record deal last week (May 23) with punk label, Epitaph Records.

The band’s anti-racism single ‘Racist Sexist Boys’ went viral, catching the attention of Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello among other famous admirers.

You can watch the full performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here:

In an interview ahead of their performance, drummer and singer Mila, 10, told Jimmy Kimmel more about the story behind the song.

“The backstory is that a boy from school told me that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” she explained. “And I told him that I was Chinese and he backed away from me.”

While bassist and singer Eloise, 13, added: “There’s also a lot of sexism around boys our age…so we were really angry and we decided to write a song about it.”

Guitarist and singer Bela, 16, also revealed that she first discovered that their video had gone viral whilst she was in history class. She said her phone “kept buzzing” leading her teacher to become suspicious.

“I opened my Instagram and it’s like my whole feed is of us and I was just like, ‘Whoa!'” she added.

The band were previously handpicked to open for Bikini Kill at the Hollywood Palladium in 2019, and had previously played gigs with the likes of Best Coast.

The Palladium gig brought them to Parks And Recreation star Amy Poehler’s attention, after which they contributed music to her recent Netflix movie Moxie.