Watch The Magic Gang show off their dance moves in video for new single ‘Think’

The Magic Gang have shared the video for ‘Think’, the first track to be taken from their upcoming second album.

The song is also the first piece of new music to arrive from the four-piece since the release of their self-titled debut album back in 2018.

Shot at London’s Moth Club, the Luke Farley-directed clip stars dancer Lauren Fitzpatrick slowly inspiring the rest of the venue – including The Magic Gang themselves – to join her on the dancefloor. You can watch the video below now.

In a press release, guitarist and vocalist Kris Smith said of ‘Think’: “It’s a cautionary tale. It’s about avoiding conflict and reminding yourself not to make things difficult at everyone’s expense.”

The band’s second album was recorded in Atlanta with Grammy-winning producer Ben H. Allen (Deerhunter, Gnarls Barkley). A release date has yet to be confirmed for the record.

Meanwhile, The Magic Gang will hit the road next month, playing one headline show in London before joining Blossoms on their UK tour. The Magic Gang will play:

March 2020

5 – London, Annie Mac Presents AMP London at Courtyard Theatre

7 – Norwich, UEA

8 – Margate, Winter Gardens

10 – Nottingham, Rock City

11 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

12 – Bath, Forum

14 – Exeter, Uni Great Hall

15 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

17 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

18 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 – Hull, Bonus Arena

22 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

24 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Manchester, Arena