Girl In Red has shared the video for her recent festive single ‘Two Queens In A King-Sized Bed’ – you can watch it below.

Upon the song’s release, the Norwegian artist – aka Marie Ulven – told NME that she was planning to make “Christmassy and cosy” visuals to accompany the song.

The magical new video, directed by Niels Windfeldt, was inspired by the track’s title and lyrics, and finds Ulven and her partner lying on a bed while floating out to sea. At the end of the clip, the pair reach the shore as the sun sets on the horizon.

Speaking to NME last month, Girl In Red explained that she wanted to veer from the stereotypical “cheesy” type of Christmas video by incorporating “another element” more suited to her style.

“The melody and piano theme also always felt very Christmassy,” she said of the song. “I sent it to my grandpa and he was like, ‘Oh this is the best thing you’ve made, young lady! You should put it out as someone else or do your name backwards or something’.

“I was like, ‘Bitch, I’m not gonna put this out under some other artists’ name, I’ve been there, I’ve done that’. When my grandpa said that, I knew it needed some kind of old-ass Christmas vibe.”

You can watch that conversation in full beneath.

Meanwhile, Girl In Red has been longlisted for the BBC Sound Of 2021 alongside the likes of Pa Salieu, Alfie Templeman and Holly Humberstone. The top five from the list will be announced early next month.

Back in August, Ulven shared the first track to be taken from her upcoming debut album. On ‘Rue’, she dealt with escapism while presenting herself in “a completely different light, one much darker than ever before”.