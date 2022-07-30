Watch the moment Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino sings the US National Anthem

Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino has sung the National Anthem at an LA Dodgers home game – you can see the moment below.

The band tweeted about the moment, pointing out that Cosentino had been a life-long fan of both baseball and the team.

“Who wants to tell her?” they captioned a photo, which saw a young Cosentino playing baseball.

Advertisement

You can check out the moment Cosentino sung the US National Anthem here:

Last year, Best Coast teamed up with The Linda Lindas on their new track ‘Leading’.

The song was a bonus track on the deluxe release of Bethany Cosentino and co.’s 2020 album ‘Always Tomorrow’, which arrived on January 7.

Advertisement

‘Leading’ was just one of several new bonus tracks that featured on the expanded edition of the record along with ‘All Alone’, ‘Sweetness’ and ‘Birthday’ as well as a cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘If It Makes You Happy’.

“Not being able to tour and having an album that seemingly got swept under the rug before it really ever even stood a chance, did a number on me not just as an artist, but also as a human being,” Cosentino told Consequence Of Sound.

“So as ‘Always Tomorrow’ turns two years old, and we finally set out to tour the album the way it was meant to be toured in the first place, the album evolves into something brand new.”

The record was awarded three stars by NME and was described as “fun, self-aware surf rock.”