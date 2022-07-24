Watch the moment Jamie T joined The Libertines on stage in London

Jamie T joined The Libertines on stage at London’s Wembley Arena last night – check out the moment below.

Jamie came on for the last song of the set, The Libertines’ ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ after the band had delivered a career-spanning set earlier in the evening. Libertines frontman Pete Doherty introduced Jamie T as the encore began, before taking Jamie’s hat and throwing it into the audience.

The gig was part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of their debut album ‘Up The Bracket’, which will also see them release a ‘Super Deluxe Edition’ of the record in October.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the set, on ‘Radio America’, the band also played a snippet of The Beatles‘ ‘She Loves You’.

Check out fan-shot footage of the moment below, together with the set-list for the gig in full:

Jamie T on stage with The Libertines, what a gig pic.twitter.com/1xRj1scl2m — Michael (@MD1908__) July 23, 2022

Advertisement

Libertines Wembley Arena setlist:

Part A – Up The Bracket

‘Vertigo’

‘Death on the Stairs’

‘Horrorshow’

‘Time for Heroes’

‘Boys in the Band’

‘Radio America’

‘Up the Bracket’

‘Tell the King’

‘The Boy Looked at Johnny’

‘Begging’

‘The Good Old Days’

‘I Get Along’

‘Mayday’ – acoustic rendition

Part B – Other songs

‘Mayday’ – full band

‘Bangkok’

‘Gunga Din’

‘You’re My Waterloo’

‘Music When the Lights Go Out’

‘What Katie Did’

‘Can’t Stand Me Now’

‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ – with Jamie T

Speaking to NME backstage at Glastonbury this year, Doherty said he hoped The Libertines‘ long-awaited fourth album should be completed by the end of 2022.

“The chemistry is working to the original chemical formula, with the prosperity, harmony and advancement of the Albion’s dream and promise,” Doherty told NME.

Looking to the future, Doherty confirmed that writing sessions in Jamaica were pencilled in for work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘.

Having previously told NME that the record looked set to have an eclectic mix of styles in the same vein as The Clash’s ‘Sandinista’, Doherty explained: “There are lots of things on the table – some really good, strong and melodic rock’n’roll songs. We’ve also got ideas for soundscapes and spoken word stuff.”

Asked when the album might be complete, he replied: “By the end of the year, I think – hopefully. We’ll get the demos done in the summer hopefully, and then we’ll see.”