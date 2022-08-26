Watch the moment Megan Thee Stallion brings fans on stage at Reading Festival

Megan Thee Stallion has performed her set at Reading Festival this evening (August 26) and invited two groups of fans on stage to dance with her.

At the start of the set, Stallion said security wouldn’t let any fans on stage. Later, she brought a security guard on stage and told fans he was going to help get her “hotties” on stage.

Before they arrived, Stallion said there were “rules” for when they are on stage. One was “do not be on your phone the whole time” and the other was to “fuck things up”. She told the crowd to “show them all some love”.

After they danced with her on stage, Stallion posed for pictures with the fans.

Stallion repeated the same with a second group of fans, one of who had a sign asking Stallion to sign her chest. When the fan didn’t have a pen, Stallion said: “You don’t have your pen, how I’m gonna sign you tits?”

Moments later, Stallion got hold of a pen and signed the fans chest.

Another fan told Stallion that her boyfriend broke up with her, to which Stallion called him out on stage. “Why would someone break up with her?”, she said.

You can watch the moment on i-Player here, at the 21:50 mark.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Reading set:

‘NDA’

‘Megan’s Piano’

‘Freak Nasty’

‘Simon Says’

‘Big Ole Freak’

‘Sex Talk’

‘WAP’

‘Body’

‘Captain Hook’

‘Cash Shit’

‘Cry Baby’

‘Girls in the Hood’

‘Thot Shit’

‘Kitty Kat’

‘Plan B’

‘Her’

The twin-site festival returned this weekend with its biggest and most sonically diverse lineup yet.

Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon and The 1975 are also set to the top the bill, and there’s also huge sets to come from the likes of Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Polo G, Willow, Fontaines D.C. and many more.

You can check out the full line-up for Reading and Leeds and the stage times here.

Reading & Leeds 2022 continues today with a headline performance from Dave.

