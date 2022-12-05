Watch the moment Slaves joined Bob Vylan on stage in London

Bob Vylan were joined on stage on Saturday night (December 3) by Slaves in London – check out footage of the moment below.

The band played at London’s Electric Ballroom and were joined by a reunited Slaves mid-set. Vylan later tweeted that it was “a special night” and that the moment Slaves joined them was “an incredible scene”.

Check out fan reaction and footage of the moment below, along with the full set list:

It was a special night last night! https://t.co/AJjv2RSGXg — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) December 4, 2022

Advertisement

An incredible scene https://t.co/roLiKrUBLZ — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) December 4, 2022

FUCKING BOB VYLAN BROUGHT OUT SLAVES AND ISAAC PLAYED WHAT THE FUCK — smeleanor (@smeleanorrigby) December 4, 2022

Advertisement

Slaves set list, London

‘Big Man’

‘Take That’

‘I Heard You Want Your Country Back’

‘CSGB’

‘Menace’

‘Northern Line’

‘GDP’

‘Bait The Bear’

‘Health Is Wealth’ (With Josh Skints)

‘Pulled Pork’

‘Phone Tap’

‘We Live Here’

‘The Delicate Nature’ (With Laurie Vincent)

‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’ (Slaves cover)

‘We Don’t Care (It Ain’t Safe)’

‘Pretty Songs’

‘Wicked & Bad’

Earlier this year, Bob Vylan shared a thundering new single called ‘The Delicate Nature’, which was produced by Slaves’ Laurie Vincent. The band performed this song with Vincent at their London gig, along with a cover of a Slaves song, ‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’.

Speaking about the single back in October, vocalist Bobby Vylan said: “‘The Delicate Nature’ came about when me and Laurie were bouncing ideas back and forth and he sent over a rough draft of the beat and something just clicked.

“This idea of life being a fleeting moment that can end or change at any moment is something that I have attempted to dissect so often in my life. Watching people make split second decisions that impact their lives forever is something I’ve always found incredibly fascinating. W

“When I look back at my life I realise how some of the decisions I made could have landed me in places that would have taken away my freedom, my autonomy or my health but I’m also able to see how some of those same decisions equipped me with skills that allowed me to better myself, my life and help me grow as an individual.”

He continued: “As far as the musicality of the song goes, creating with Laurie took me out of my comfort zone. His ability to transition between melodic phrases and growling riffs made me reassess how I write and structure my music. Just like the subject matter of the song, the music changes, sometimes suddenly and that’s what I enjoy most about this song, the uncertainty of what turn it might take next.”

Laurie Vincent added: “The Delicate Nature’ flew into being. Bob and I struck up such an instinctive workflow that it was like writing and creating with someone I’d known for years.

“This song if a whole other level. It channels all the immediacy and fury we’ve come to associate with Bob’s music, while accessing something new. Sometimes melodic, sometimes catchy but never compromising.”

In a four star review of Vylan’s album, ‘The Price Of Life’, which was released back in April, NME said: “In every way, ‘Bob Vylan Presents: The Price Of Life’ is a far more eclectic record than anything the duo have released before.

“Their alt-rock tracks about inequality will speak to a wider audience but the band never soften their edges or pull their punches in a bid for accessibility. At times, it is extreme – just like the world we’re living in right now.”