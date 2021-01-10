Watch the Mountain Goats play ‘Get Famous’ on ‘Colbert’

The Mountain Goats were the latest musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the band delivering a remote, in-studio performance of ‘Get Famous’ from latest album ‘Getting Into Knives’.

“One thing we might have done in an alternate-timeline 2020 was perform some “Getting Into Knives” tunes as they were tracked: with 8 people crammed in a room playing together,” the band wrote on Instagram when sharing the clip.

“Nice to get the chance to do one for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Watch Darnielle and co. perform below:

With their performance of ‘Get Famous’, the Mountain Goats are return guests to Colbert. Back in 2019, the band appeared on the show to perform ‘Sicilian Crest’ from their previous studio album, ‘In League with Dragons’.

They also played their 2005 ‘The Sunset Tree’ hit ‘This Year’, with Colbert himself joining on guest vocals.

‘Getting Into Knives’, the indie-folk outfit’s 19th studio album, arrived back in October of last year.

Recorded in Memphis with producer Matt Ross-Spang, it was one of two albums the band released in 2020, alongside the surprise lo-fi record ‘Songs for Pierre Chuvin’ in April.

The latter album was recorded at Darnielle’s home in Durham, North Carolina, on his old Panasonic RX-FT500 tape deck – the lo-fi method used to record classic early Mountain Goats records such as ‘Full Force Galesburg’.