Watch The National perform ‘Rylan’ on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

It's the band's second appearance on the show this month.

The National appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday to perform new single ‘Rylan’ – watch the video below.

Earlier this month, The National released their eighth album, I Am Easy To Find. Busy promoting the new LP, the band have followed up their performance of ‘You Had Your Soul with You’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert by revisiting the show once again to perform their new single.

Accompanied by vocalists This Is the Kit, who have toured extensively with The National, French singer Mina Tindle, who is also the wife of The National guitarist Bryce Dessnerand, and a string ensemble, Matt Berninger and co. performed ‘Rylan’ on the show.

Watch the performance below:

Last month, The National played the majority of their latest album in full for the first time in Paris.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The US band played a wide selection of songs from their newly released eighth album ‘I Am Easy To Find’ at Paris’ Cafe de la Danse before it was released, providing fans an early listen to some of the tracks.

A few weeks later, the band were joined on stage by special guests Phoebe Bridgers and Feist as they performed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, The National announced details of a 2019 UK arena tour. See full dates below.

7 December – BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

8 December – LEEDS, First Direct Arena

9 December – CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

10 December – NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena