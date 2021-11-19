Watch the new video for Girl In Red’s ‘I’ll Call You Mine’

The new video for Girl In Red’s ‘I’ll Call You Mine’ has arrived – watch it below.

Girl In Red, aka Marie Ulven, today (November 19) shared the Jared Hogan-directed music video for her latest single, which was taken from her debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet.’

You can watch it in full here:

Ulven spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival earlier this year about her adoration for Taylor Swift.

The pop star gave the Norwegian indie rocker a stamp of approval earlier this year for her debut album.

When asked by NME if the pair have since chatted, Ulven answered: “Yep, I’ve exchanged words with her. I would say we are very much strangers, but I adore her and she knows I adore her. She could slit my throat and I’d still be like, ‘I love you! Don’t kill me’.”

Another famous fan of Ulven’s is Billie Eilish. After her brother and producer Finneas collaborated with her on the bittersweet hyper-pop of her single ‘Seratonin’, Eilish picked her to support her at an upcoming show at The O2 in London.

“My manager called me up and told me that this was something we were going to do and I was like, ‘Oh my Lord!’” said Ulven. “I’m really stoked about that. I think it’s going to be so cool. We need to put on a really good show, not just a normal good show but something insane.”

In NME’s four-star review of ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, El Hunt wrote that the album is “a far more interesting prospect where it veers into wonky, widescreen takes on indie-rock, taking the tried-and-tested formula for a stone-cold banger and twisting it”.