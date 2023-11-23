Watch the Osbournes explain to Ozzy what a “Karen” is

A clip has emerged of Ozzy Osbourne‘s family trying to explain to him what a “Karen” is.

In a new episode of The Osbournes Podcast released on Tuesday (November 21), which you can view below, the Black Sabbath man revealed that he met someone the night before whose real name was Karen, but was confused by her telling him that she’s not actually a Karen and she was talking in a “language that I didn’t understand what the fuck she was on about”.

Kelly then says to the rest of the family that the woman was trying to explain what a “Karen” was. The term “Karen” has, in recent years, become a widespread meme referencing a specific type of middle-class white woman, who exhibits behaviours that stem from privilege.

Advertisement

Jack proceeded to explain what the term means. He said: “You know when Mum goes mental at places and something goes awry? Mum is a secret Karen – actually, I don’t know if it’s a secret! I’ve seen you get pretty Karen-y…ask for the manager.”

What is a ‘Karen’? 🤔 Find out who else joins the "almost-Karen" club in the latest episode of @OsbournePodcast OUT NOW on Youtube, Spotify, Rumble or wherever you get your podcasts #theosbournes #TheOsbournesPodcast #ozzyosbourne pic.twitter.com/kzw0wTJSUr — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 21, 2023

Ozzy then goes on to ponder that he “may have been a Karen without knowing it”, because “I’m fucked if I know what Karen means,” before Sharon reassures him that he is not.

“You are the least Karen person ever,” adds Jack. “I don’t think I’ve ever in my life been anywhere with you where you’ve complained to a manager, complained to anyone. You just kind of sit there and you take it. You get quiet.”

In the same episode, Ozzy also said a revival of The Osbournes TV series will “never” happen “in a million years”. The MTV reality series, ran for four seasons before it came to an end in 2005.

Advertisement

“It’s so intrusive in your house,” he said. “At the time, I said I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I want to without being on camera, and they had a fucking camera in there. When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”

When Ozzy explained how the show became more “unreal” as it became more successful, Jack said that’s the reason “why I don’t think we’ll ever do another season”. In response, Ozzy replied: “It won’t happen again. Never in a million years.”

Meanwhile, Sharon said it was “heartbreaking” to see her husband “not self-sufficient” in a recent interview.