Architects have released ‘Black Lungs’, the second single from their forthcoming album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist‘.

The Brighton metalcore group have returned today (December 2) with another ferocious cut from their upcoming ninth album. It follows October’s ‘Animals‘, which was the band’s first new music since 2018’s ‘Holy Hell‘.

Watch the Jeb Hardwick-directed music video for ‘Black Lungs’ below:

A press release details that the song “calls for us to examine the role we are currently playing in the destruction of the world with barren landscapes, and foreshadowing of extinction”.

Speaking to Kerrang! late last year, vocalist Sam Carter said he was encouraged by “a definite shift in attitudes” that he’s seen from the younger generation, saying that he can “be hopeful for the future”.

“I look at Greta Thunberg, who is so great and has done so much. She’s inspired so many people to stand up and make a change in their lives,” he said. “I see so many brands and companies now moving more towards an ethical direction.

The single news follows Architects’ live-streamed gig at The Royal Albert Hall on November 21. In a five-star review, NME‘s James McMahon wrote: “Classics such as opener ‘Nihilist’ and closer ‘Doomsday’ demonstrate a band at the peak of their talents, yet it’s their embrace of the new colours in their palate that indicates Architects’ longevity.

“On the basis of these new songs, they’re heading somewhere remarkable indeed. The abyss might well groan, but it’s likely that the hearts of those who tuned in tonight will have soared.”

‘For Those Who Wish To Exist’ is released on February 26 via Epitaph Records.