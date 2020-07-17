Watch The Regrettes’ animated video for bright new song ‘I Love Us’

The Regrettes have shared an animated video for their new song ‘I Love Us’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track is the LA band’s second piece of new music to be released in 2020, and follows their 2019 second album ‘How Do You Love?’.

The video follows a robot and a woman who resembles frontwoman Lydia Night as they dance in circles and go on a road trip to the moon, taking cues from the song’s lyrics. “I love us, every fight and every touch/I want it all,” sings Night on the chorus. Watch the video below now.

Advertisement

In a press release, Night said: “‘I Love Us’ to me represents great change and growth for The Regrettes. This song showcases the kinds of risks and genre-bending I hope to accomplish moving forward with our third album.

“While writing this song, I officially decided to let go of having any preconceived idea for what a song I’m writing needs to be like. It was me deciding to finally stop trying to stay within a box or stick to what’s comfortable genre-wise and just allow myself to have fun and not stress about it being ‘cool’ or ‘rock’ enough.”

She added: “I’m so inspired by artists like Charli XCX, The 1975, St Vincent, Brockhampton and much more. However, I never would let myself get a little weird by combining the elements from those artists that I love with the type of raw rock and power pop I normally write.”

Advertisement

In a three-star review, NME said of ‘How Do You Love?’: “The Los Angeles band have a knack for propulsive, playful garage-rock. At times, it’s a record that feels slightly lacking in range [but] when The Regrettes shake things up, they’re most ferocious.”