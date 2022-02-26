Watch The Regrettes’ new video for ‘You’re So Fucking Pretty’

The Regrettes have shared an official video for their recent single ‘You’re So Fucking Pretty’ – check it out below.

‘You’re So Fucking Pretty’ was released last December follows previous single ‘Monday’ in previewing the band’s third album, ‘Further Joy’, which will follow the band’s 2019 album ‘How Do You Love?’.

Vocalist Lydia Night said of ‘You’re So Fucking Pretty’: “It’s the first time I’ve ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I’m bisexual.

“I always felt like I couldn’t validate my own feelings because I had never been in a relationship with a girl. But I had a pretty big crush on one of my friends a while ago and this song is an exaggeration of that, but it’s still coming from a very real place. It was the first experience where I was like, ‘Oh, these are real feelings, this isn’t just a sexual attraction,’ and that helped me realise I wasn’t straight.”

Watch the new video below.

Night continued: “This song means so much to me because it also represents the time we spent in Joshua Tree and opening up to my whole band about that experience and not feeling embarrassed or scared of talking about it. Writing this was important for me because it just validated my own sexuality.”

Guitarist Genessa Gariano added: “As a queer person growing up, it definitely felt like there weren’t many songs I could relate to fully and I feel like this song would have been something I would have held really close to my heart as a kid. I hope that happens with other people.”

In a recent interview with NME, Night explained how the band’s third album “feels free”. “Sure, it’s the ‘poppiest’ and ‘danciest’ album we’ve ever made but it’s also the most experimental, the weirdest and the most vulnerable,” she said.

“Our first album [2017’s ‘Feel Your Feelings, Fool’] was about having fun in high school, and the surface-level relationships that came from that. The second [2019’s ‘How Do You Love?’] followed this storyline of a downfall of a relationship, but this album – it’s all about me.”