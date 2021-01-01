Watch the ‘Rocky’ inspired video for Justin Bieber’s new single ‘Anyone’

Justin Bieber has kicked off the new year by sharing a new single called ‘Anyone’ – watch the video below.

The singer debuted the new track during his “arena sized” New Year’s Eve performance last night (December 31), which was his first full-length, live concert since 2017.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said of releasing ‘Anyone’.

Advertisement

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

Bieber accompanied the track with a Rocky-inspired music video, starring Zoey Dutch and directed by Colin Tilley.

In the clip, Bieber is seen as a boxer, training in his backyard. Soon he is defeating opponents until he has his shot at the title. On the canvas, almost down the for the count, bloodied and bruised, he’s is inspired to rise up deliver the knock out blow.

Available on all streaming platforms, you can watch the video for ‘Anyone’ below.

The new track follows ‘Holy’ and ‘Lonely’, the first two songs from the singer’s “new era”. Bieber released his most recent album, ‘Changes’, back in February.

Advertisement

Last month, Bieber partnered with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir for a new charity version of his single ‘Holy’.

The collaboration comes five years after Bieber tweeted his support for the Choir’s successful bid to become the UK’s Christmas Number One with ‘A Bridge Over You’ instead of his own track ‘Love Yourself’.

Meanwhile, Bieber took to Instagram last month to share his feelings about his latest album ‘Changes’ being classified as pop in the 2021 Grammy nominations.

Bieber has picked up four nominations this year for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Changes’, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, but was unhappy with the pop classification of his latest offering.

In a statement posted to Instagram today (November 25), Bieber said “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album.”