Watch The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga’s new live video for ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones have shared a new live video for ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven‘ with Lady Gaga.

‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ – which features on the band’s new album ‘Hackney Diamonds‘ and has both Gaga and Stevie Wonder on the studio version – is the latest single taken from the LP. ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is the legendary rockers’ first album of new material in nearly two decades.

Last week, The Rolling Stones took over New York City club Racket NYC to celebrate the release of their new album.

DJ Questlove initially spun the decks before a rock show unfolded with singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood taking to the stage to perform songs off the new album as well as some classics. Gaga joined them onstage for ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’.

The band also performed their hits ‘Shattered’, ‘Tumbling Dice’ and ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.

Per a press release, the surprise concert was attended by a host of famous faces including Elvis Costello, Daniel Craig, Jimmy Fallon and Chris Rock.

Jagger spoke in a recent interview about working with Gaga on ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 last month, Jagger praised Gaga and explained how the track came together in the studio.

“She’s a really great singer and I’d never heard her sing [in] quite that style before. Not exactly,” Jagger said of the pop star’s contribution.

“We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident.”

He continued: “And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn’t done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month NME spoke to Wood about ‘Hackney Diamonds, when the band will next headline Glastonbury, and who would play who in a Rolling Stones biopic. Watch that video interview above.

In other news, Richards hasn’t ruled out an AI-powered hologram concert of The Rolling Stones, saying that the spectacle is “bound to happen”.