Watch The Rolling Stones’ new tribute video for Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have shared a new video paying tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts – watch it below.

Watts, who has appeared on every album in the legendary band’s discography to date, sadly died aged 80 earlier this week, prompting tributes to pour in from across the music world.

Upon news of his death, remaining current band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all shared tributes on social media, with the latter simply writing: “I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best”.

Now, the official Rolling Stones Twitter account has shared a two-minute video paying tribute to Watts. In the video, Watts discusses how he ended up joining the band.

Watch it below:

It was announced earlier this month, prior to his death, that Watts wouldn’t join the band on their autumn ‘No Filter’ tour dates, with his bandmates sharing messages of support. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan was announced to be replacing him on drums for the 13-date tour.

Yesterday (August 26), it was then revealed that the band are still set to play the upcoming US tour dates as planned despite Watts’ death.

Many drummers have praised Watts in the wake of his passing – among them Pink Floyd‘s Nick Mason, Royal Blood‘s Ben Thatcher, Ringo Starr, Questlove, Alex Van Halen and The E Street Band’s Max Weinberg.

An NME obituary to Watts said: “He was understated but irreplaceable: there’ll never be another Charlie Watts.”