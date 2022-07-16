Watch The Shins cover The Stone Temple Pilots’ ‘Vasoline’

The Shins have covered The Stone Temple Pilots on the first night of their tour – check out the moment below.

The band were in San Francisco for the opening night of their ‘Oh, Inverted World’ 21st birthday tour. The band’s debut album came out in 2001 via Sub Pop, and last year saw a 20th anniversary reissue released.

“This record gave me the life that I never really dreamed I would have,” frontman James Mercer reflected of the album in a statement at the time. “It opened me up to the whole world and gave me validation. It’s also something that stands as a bit of a pinnacle for our band.”

“You release that first record and it’s so well embraced, but you’re always trying to get that magic back, I think,” he added. “We’ve done well, certainly, but the fervour that happened around ‘Oh, Inverted World’ we never quite reached again. It’s a special moment when you’re a new band and you’ve got what was apparently kind of a new sound. This record symbolised a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.”

During part of the performance last night, Mercer could be seen reading the lyrics to the Stone Temple Pilots song from his phone.

Check out the moment here:

The ‘Oh, Inverted World’ anniversary tour will run through the whole of August before finishing up in the band’s hometown of Portland on September 16.

See a trailer for the tour and a full list of dates below. Pick up your tickets here.

JULY 2022

12 – San Francisco, The Warfield

15 – Sacramento, Memorial Auditorium

16 – Saratoga, The Mountain Winery

22 – Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

23 – San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre

24 – Phoenix, Marquee Theatre

26 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

27 – Kansas City, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

29 – Austin, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

AUGUST 2022

1 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

2 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

4 – Albuquerque, Kiva Auditorium

6 – Ogden, Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater

16 – Atlanta, The Eastern

17 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

19 – Washington DC, The Anthem

20 – Richmond, The National

23 – New York, Radio City Music Hall

26 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at the Mann

27 – Boston, Roadrunner

29 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Olympia

30 – Toronto, Massey Hall

31 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Cleveland, The Agora

3 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

4 – Columbus, Kemba Live!

6 – Saint Louis, The Factory

8 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre

10 – Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre

13 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

14 – Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

16 – Portland, Pioneer Courthouse Square

Back in 2020, The Shins shared the single ‘The Great Divide’. Their last full-length studio record was 2017’s ‘Heartworms’, which NME gave four stars at the time, writing: “The Shins in 2017 possibly aren’t life changing, but overall Mercer’s songwriting creds are well in tact.”