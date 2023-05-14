Watch The Sisters Of Mercy kick off their first US tour in 15 years

Legendary goths The Sisters Of Mercy kicked off their first UK tour in 15 years this week (May 10).

The band played to a sold-out audience at The Fillmore Silver Springs in Washington D.C., and delivered a 23-song set that included 10 previously unreleased tracks.

The band opened with new song ‘Don’t Drive On Ice’ before playing some of their classics like ‘Lucretia My Reflection’, ‘Temple Of Love’, ‘More’ and ‘Dominion’.

Check out some videos of the performance here, along with the show’s set list:

The Sisters of Mercy Washington Setlist:

‘Don’t Drive On Ice’

‘Ribbons’

‘Crash And Burn’

‘Alice’

‘I Will Call You’

‘First And Last And Always’

‘But Genevieve’

‘Dominion’

‘Giving Ground’

‘Marian’

‘More’

‘Show Me’

‘Doctor Jeep/Detonation Boulevard’

‘Eyes Of Caligula’

‘Something Fast’

‘I Was Wrong’

‘Here’

‘Instrumental 86’

‘On The Beach’

‘When I’m On Fire’

Encore:

‘Lucretia My Reflection’

‘Temple Of Love’

‘This Corrosion’

The 19 date tour continued this weekend with an appearance at Sick World Festival in Las Vegas. The band will then head to the West and East Coasts before finishing up in Denver, Colorado on June 9.

The band will also perform in the UK this winter. You can see those dates below, and get any remaining tickets for the UK shows here.

NOVEMBER

15 – Bristol, Marble Factory

16 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

18 – Newcastle, NX

19 – Nottingham, Rock City

21 – Manchester, Academy

22 – Glasgow, SWG3

Last month, Heartworms dropped her latest single ‘24 Hours’, and covered The Sisters Of Mercy at her live performances.

She first performed her take on the song at Heartworm’s recent show in Brighton. Taking place on Wednesday (March 22), the gig was the first date on the singer’s ongoing UK tour.

Heartworms also surprised fans by playing the cover again at her sold-out show at London venue The Lexington. This time around, she took her rendition to the next level by inviting a cellist to join her to make the performance “more goth”.