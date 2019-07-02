Hero.

Mike Skinner delivered a brilliant tribute to the doctor who fixed his dislocated shoulder at Glastonbury.

The Streets‘ rapper sustained the injury while jumping into the crowd during his performance of ‘Fit But You Know It’ at O2 Academy Birmingham in January.

As the band headlined Glastonbury’s John Peel Stage on Sunday night, Skinner dared to risk the same injury after spotting the doctor who treated him in the crowd.

In a video posted on Instagram, he was seen crowd-surfing all the way to doctor Sam Bourke and handing him a beer.

“I spotted the doctor who fixed my shoulder in the crowd at Glastonbury,” wrote Skinner. “So I surfed to him with a beer. Thank you again @SamBourke, you look great in gold.”

Responding to the video, Idles simply replied: “Strong!”

Jake Cooke simply added: “One of the best gigs I’ve ever been to! You absolute legend.”

Reviewing The Streets’ Glastonbury set in a four-star review, NME described it as an opportunity to “pop on the classics”.