Watch The Streets splice together classic tracks in special ‘Lockdown Sessions’ performance

The Streets have recorded a special live set for an Amazon Music-hosted Lockdown Sessions performance – you can watch their set below.

Mike Skinner and his live band recently recorded the session at Metropolis Studios in London, with the tracks now being released as ‘Amazon Originals’ by the streaming service.

The Streets combined ‘Fit But You Know It’ (taken from 2004’s ‘A Grand Don’t Come for Free’) and ‘Take Me As I Am’ (from 2020’s ‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’) for the first song of the set, before then splicing together ‘Has It Come to This?’ (2002’s ‘Original Pirate Material’) and ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’ (from ‘None of Us…’).

You can listen to the Lockdown Sessions performance here, or watch The Streets performing live for Amazon Music below.

The Streets have already assembled a busy schedule of live shows in the UK this summer, with Skinner and his band currently set to play at Kendal Calling, Victorious Festival and South Facing Festival.

The Streets are also set to play a week of intimate gigs in their home city of Birmingham in June to celebrate the anticipated end of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK on June 21.

‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ was released last month by The Streets as an ode to the potential lifting of coronavirus-enforced restrictions in June.

Speaking about the track, Skinner said: “It’s been too long since I’ve been behind some decks, or on a stage, in a tour bus sleeping in a bunk. The moment we can do it we want to be the rave and we will.”