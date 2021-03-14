Watch The Strokes’ awkwardly accept their first Grammy

The Strokes won their first Grammy award tonight (March 14), winning Best Rock Album for ‘The New Abnormal’.

The ceremony is taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and the New York band’s acceptance highlighted the struggles of awards shows in the pandemic era.

When premiere ceremony host Jhené Aiko announced The Strokes as the winners, the livestream cut to bassist Nikolai Fraiture, drummer Fab Moretti and frontman Julian Casablancas via webcam.

Advertisement

“It’s cutting out, who won?” Fraiture asked after seconds of the three musicians standing awkwardly, looking at the camera in silence. When Aiko informed them they were the winners, they erupted into cheers.

“Woah! Damn, sorry we couldn’t hear,” Casablancas said before beginning to thank people. Fraiture sprayed his beer over his bandmates, before Moretti shouted: “We won the damn Grammy!” Watch the moment above.

The award is The Strokes’ first Grammy win and was also their first nomination at the annual ceremony.

Other winners from the premiere ceremony include Fiona Apple with two victories, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Kanye West and more with one win apiece. You can keep up with the full list of winners here.

Advertisement

The main ceremony will kick off at 12am GMT and will open with a performance from Harry Styles, who is also nominated at the Grammys for the first time this year. Other performers due to appear tonight include BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more.