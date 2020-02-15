Watch The Strokes kick off intimate European tour in Berlin

The Strokes kicked off their intimate European tour in Berlin last night (February 14) – watch footage from the show below.

The new tour, which stops in Paris and Belfast before concluding at London’s Roundhouse, comes hot on the heels of the band announcing their new album ‘The New Abnormal’ alongside new song ‘At The Door’.

At the first date of the tour on Valentine’s Day at the Columbiahalle, the band played two new songs from the album, ‘Bad Decisions’ and ‘The Adults Are Talking’, the latter of which the band first debuted at a Los Angeles charity show last May. The band had debuted ‘Bad Decisions’ at their show as part of a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire early this week – watch footage of that performance below.

Last night, the band also played a host of material from their back catalogue, including ‘Hard To Explain’, ‘Heart In A Cage’, ‘Last Nite’ and more.

The show ended with a three-song encore, the band playing ‘Juicebox’, ‘What Ever Happened?’ and ‘Someday’.

Despite airing two tracks from ‘The New Abnormal’, The Strokes didn’t play new song ‘At The Door’ last night.

In an NME review of the new track, Thomas Smith called it “a mellow return from a band who never want to look like they’re trying too hard.”

“‘At The Door’ offers an intriguing teaser to where ‘The New Abnormal’ might be heading. Other new songs like ‘Ode To The Mets’ and ‘The Adults Are Talking’ may have the force and familiarity of the Strokes sound, but this suggests that a deeper, more satisfying journey is about to take place.”

The Strokes played:

Heart In A Cage

You Only Live Once

New York City Cops

The Adults Are Talking

The Modern Age

Hard To Explain

Ize Of The World

Automatic Stop

Reptilia

Killing Lies

One Way Trigger

Bad Decisions

Last Nite

Juicebox

What Ever Happened?

Someday