Watch The Strokes mask up for new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

The Strokes are set to play tomorrow night’s (October 31) Halloween special of Saturday Night Live – watch the promo video below.

The new episode will be hosted by John Mulaney, who presents the new promo alongside SNL castmember Ego Nwodim.

In the promo, Mulaney discusses the coronavirus pandemic, while Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas reminds fans that this weekend marks the beginning of daylight saving time in the United States.

“Don’t forget to turn back your clock,” Casablancas says to the camera.

Watch the new SNL promo below.

The Strokes released their sixth album, ‘The New Abnormal’, back in April. In a four-star review, NME called it “a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you,” before asking: “And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”

Last week’s edition of SNL saw Adele hosting the show, alongside musical guest H.E.R. During her opening monologue on the show, Adele explained why she was featuring as the show’s host and not the musical guest.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she told the audience, updating fans on the status of her much anticipated new album. “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Back in July, The Strokes said they would be open to the idea of playing their classic albums in full, ahead of their classic debut album ‘Is This It?’ turning 20 years old next July.

“It’s a good idea, that’s a cool idea,” Julian Casablancas said during one of the band’s quarantine livestreamed intra-band chats. “I think we will steal this idea.”