Watch The Strokes perform ‘The Adults Are Talking’ and ‘Bad Decisions’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Strokes returned to Saturday Night Live last night (October 31) – you can watch their performance below.

This latest appearance marked the group’s fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live and their first in nine years on the show.

The group performed ‘The Adults Are Talking’ and ‘Bad Decisions’ from their latest album, ‘The New Abnormal’ on the show hosted by comedian John Mulaney.

You can watch the performance below:

The Strokes released their sixth album, ‘The New Abnormal’, back in April. In a four-star review, NME called it “a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you,” before asking: “And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”

Last week’s edition of SNL saw Adele hosting the show, alongside musical guest H.E.R. During her opening monologue on the show, Adele explained why she was featuring as the show’s host and not the musical guest.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she told the audience, updating fans on the status of her much anticipated new album. “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Back in July, The Strokes said they would be open to the idea of playing their classic albums in full, ahead of their debut album ‘Is This It?’ turning 20 years old next July.

“It’s a good idea, that’s a cool idea,” Julian Casablancas said during one of the band’s quarantine livestreamed intra-band chats. “I think we will steal this idea.”