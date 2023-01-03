‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene

The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below.

Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime collaborator of James Murphy – based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. It features an original score by Danny Elfman.

One song to appear on the official soundtrack is ‘New Body Rhumba’, which marked LCD Soundsystem’s first new tune in five years upon its release last September. It was reported the previous month that Murphy and co. had been enlisted to pen the song for White Noise.

Now, Netflix has posted the full seven-minute scene that sees the full cast deliver a surreal dance routine to ‘New Body Rhumba’ in a supermarket. Tune in here:

LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy has scored two of Baumbach’s previous films: 2010’s Greenberg 2014’s While We’re Young.

In a four-star review of White Noise, NME wrote: “Broadly faithful to the source material, Baumbach makes surprisingly light work of translating its onslaught of images to the screen. Here, too, dialogue is droll and slightly uneasy; characters seem detached from reality in a way that’s hard to put your finger on.”

You can check out the full soundtrack here.

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem’s ‘New Body Rhumba’ has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023.

Last month saw the band wrap up a live residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York.