Watch the surreal trailer for Mac DeMarco’s new web series ‘Eternal Family’

Mac DeMarco has launched a new web series with a surreal, animated trailer – you can watch it below.
Dubbed Eternal Family, the upcoming project will serve as an “artist-run membership experience and a place to try out new ideas”. Fans will be able to gain unlimited, ad-free access to the platform for $5 (£4) a month.
In a trailer shared on Sunday (March 29), we see a close-up of DeMarco in front of a tape reel as he offers up studio tips in a segment entitled ‘Advanced Studio Recording Techniques’. Various CGI and live-action scenes also preview tutorials such as ‘Behind The Mask’, ‘Jerry Paper Teaches’ and ‘Royalty Free HD Stock Videos’.
Further information on the content to be made available can be found here.
Posting on Instagram, director and DeMarco’s previous collaborator Cole Kush wrote that “60% of the monthly revenue goes to our creators and the rest to operations & funds to create and license more interesting things.”
Hello friends. I really hope you are feeling OK out there. I want to share a project I’ve been working on for many months with a group of artists that I love. It is called “Eternal Family” – @eternalfamily.tv – an artist-run video membership experience and a place to try out new ideas, whether for “laughing” or for “education” or “inspiration.” It costs $5/month for unlimited access & no ads. 60% of the monthly revenue goes to our creators and the rest to operations & funds to create and license more interesting things. You can cancel anytime if you do NOT enjoy this service. The goal is to create stable income and a place to try out ideas that can be self-produced and perhaps hard to pitch. More monthly users = more funds to create more shows and add apps for mobile & TV. Here is a trailer to show what’s on the site and there’s lots more coming down the pipe I’m excited to share 🙂
This comes as many other artists continue to share new content with fans online in a bid to entertain those facing self-isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX returned for a second week of live-streamed events, while Queen’s Brian May has given guitar lessons via Instagram.