Watch the trailer for a new documentary about 2017 mass shooting at Las Vegas country festival

A new documentary on the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas almost five years ago is due to be released later this month – you can view a trailer below.

The atrocity occurred on October 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, targeting fans at the country music festival. The attack left 58 people dead and hundreds injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The four-part documentary, titled 11 Minutes, will include the first in-depth interview with country star Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time when the 11-minute shooting began. Concert attendees, first responders, police, and FBI agents have also been interviewed for the documentary, according to Pitchfork.

Directed by Jeff Zimbalist, the series includes footage obtained from over 200 hours of cell phone video, as well as previously unreleased police bodycam footage. The trailer shows the SWAT team heading towards the shooter’s Mandalay Bay hotel room, where he died by suicide before he could be captured.

11 Minutes will arrive at Paramount+ on September 27, coinciding with the week of the event’s fifth anniversary.

The incident led to musicians such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Moby joining calls for stricter gun control in the US.

The Killers also issued a message of solidarity following the tragedy in their home city.

The victims of the both the Las Vegas and Manchester Arena terror attacks of that year were honoured with an emotional tribute at the Grammys in 2018.