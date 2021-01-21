Watch the trailer for Arlo Parks’ new live special ‘Tonight With Arlo Parks’

Arlo Parks has shared the trailer for her forthcoming live special Tonight With Arlo Parks – check out the preview clip below.

The south London artist is accompanying the release of her debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ on January 29 with the show, which will premiere on Amazon Music on release day.

Tonight With Arlo Parks, which will be available to watch subsequently on Prime Video from February 1, is being billed as a “‘Variety Hour Special’ emulating the spirit of classic, artist-fronted TV formats from the 60s and 70s, yet revamped and reimagined for the 20s”.

“Across a series of bespoke stage set-ups and featuring a plethora of musicians and special guests, Tonight With Arlo Parks will serve as a gripping, immersive document of one of our era’s most breathtaking and acclaimed newcomers,” a synopsis reads.

Tonight With Arlo Parks includes guest appearances from The xx‘s Romy, Dave Okumu and Glass Animals, and you can watch a trailer for the show below.

Speaking about Tonight With Arlo Parks, Parks commented: “I’ve always wanted to put together an evening of live music and intimate conversations and in times like these it feels even more special.

“It’s a blessing to be able to invite people into my musical world and spread a bit of light.”

Parks will preview ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ during a special livestream later tonight (January 21).