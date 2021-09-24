Watch the trailer for Insane Clown Posse documentary ‘The United States of Insanity’

The trailer has arrived for The United States of Insanity, a documentary about horrorcore duo Insane Clown Posse‘s battle with the FBI.

The rap group and their fans – known as Juggalos – were classified as a “loosely organised hybrid gang” by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2011. The duo publicly fought against the classification with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, filing a lawsuit against the FBI in 2014.

The United States of Insanity was directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, and will be distributed theatrically through Strike Back Studios in late October after making its world premiere at Texas’ Fantastic Fest on September 28.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below:

“‘The World’s Most Hated Band’, notorious rappers Insane Clown Posse, find themselves as unwitting warriors for the First Amendment after they and their one million die-hard fans (called Juggalos) are labeled a gang by the FBI,” reads a synopsis for the film.

“With the help of the ACLU, the band fights to uncover the reasons behind the designation and get removed from the gang list as their fans begin to losing their jobs, have their children put into protective custody, and face jail time – all because of their musical tastes.”

Meanwhile, Insane Clown Posse announced plans to embark on a farewell tour last month, after member Violent J revealed he was struggling with heart issues. The duo will tour the world next year, but will continue making music and playing one-off shows.