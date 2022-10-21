Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below.

The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue.

Knebworth 22 is set to arrive in select UK cinemas for a limited time on November 17, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year.

Advertisement

Today (October 21), Gallagher has offered a sneak peek at the doc with a trailer. The clip follows numerous fans as they make their way to Knebworth Park from far and wide.

In a voiceover, Gallagher says: “After the pandemic, y’know… the bills are fucking too high. There’s a load of this shit, a load of that shit. The government’s not fucking listening. Stick us all in that field and [let’s] have that special time again. It’s fucking amazing.”

Viewers then join the singer as he prepares to take to the stage, and later see live footage from the huge show itself. Tune in below.