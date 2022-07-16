Watch the trailer for Lil Baby’s new documentary, ‘Untrapped’

Lil Baby has shared the trailer for his new documentary – Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. Check it out below.

The film charts the rapper’s rise from someone who never dreamed of rapping to his current status as a generation-defining rap artist. The film will arrive on Amazon Prime on August 26.

In the trailer, which is directed by Karam Gill, Drake can be seen praising the rapper. “Lil Baby has already cemented himself as a super important part of this generation,” Drake says in the clip. “He’s putting distance between himself and other people. He’ll just continue to evolve — this guy’s the truth.”

The clip explores Lil Baby’s rise to stardom, especially how the rapper embraced music after leaving prison. Part of the trailer sees Lil Baby reflecting on the US justice system too.

“After I got locked up again, my perspective changed,” Baby says in the clip. “America has a system in place, and it’s designed for us to fail. It’s a trap. I couldn’t go back to prison. I became an artist with something to say and people to stand for.”

Untrapped premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival – watch the trailer below:

Back in May, Drake appeared on stage during Lil Baby‘s set at a Montreal festival.

Lil Baby was performing in Canadal, when Drake joined him on stage to play their collaboration ‘Wants and Needs’.

As footage shows, Drake then remained on stage to play a number of tracks on his own including ‘Nonstop’, ‘Headlines’, ‘Girls Want Girls’, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ and more.

Lil Baby released ‘Dark Mode’ back in May, which followed on from three new singles in April: ‘Right On’ and ‘In A Minute’ on April 8, and ‘Frozen’ on April 29. Earlier this year, the rapper featured on two songs with Nicki Minaj – ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ and ‘Bussin’ – as well as Hylan Starr’s ‘Don’t Make Me Beg’ and Rob49’s ‘Vulture Island V2’.

He also dropped a remix of Ed Sheeran’s ‘2step’ earlier this year, with all royalties from the record being donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.