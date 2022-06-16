Watch the trailer for Machine Gun Kelly’s new documentary ‘Life In Pink’

The trailer for Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming new documentary, Life In Pink has arrived – watch it below.

The film will be released onto Disney+ in the near future – an official full release date has yet to be confirmed.

The documentary is directed by Sam Cahill and Executive Produced by Colson Baker, Stephen Astephen, Andre Cisco, Ashleigh Veverka, John Janick and Sean “Diddy” Combs. The film is also produced by Cahill.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer here:

An official synopsis on the film read: “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more.

“From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, to his most recent No. 1 studio album, Mainstream Sellout, this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.”

Tweeting about the new documentary earlier today, Kelly said: “My whole life changed in the last two years, and we had the cameras rolling…”

my whole life changed in the last two years, and we had the cameras rolling…

“Life In Pink” coming out on @hulu soon

watch the trailer here!!

👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/Rqcx0VCTqc pic.twitter.com/ghD1iSZQOT — colson (@machinegunkelly) June 16, 2022

Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly opened his 2022 world tour earlier this month (June 8) in Texas in dramatic style, arriving in a huge pink helicopter.

The tour, supporting new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, began in Austin at the Moody Center where Kely arrived via helicopter. A massive pink and black helicopter landed in the middle of the venue, from which the rapper and pop-punk star attached himself onto via a rope and was carried in mid-air through the venue.

Reviewing Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album, NME wrote: “In less than two years, Machine Gun Kelly has gone from underrated rapper to the sort of bonafide rock star who headlines festivals alongside the likes of Metallica, Green Day and Dua Lipa.”