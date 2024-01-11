Watch the trailer for new Mogwai documentary ‘If The Stars Had A Sound’

Mogwai have shared a trailer for their new documentary If The Stars Had A Sound. Check it out below.

Arriving yesterday (January 10), the new trailer comes as the first preview to the upcoming documentary about the Scottish band – which is set to follow them from their inception to the present day.

Filmed and directed by Antony Crook and produced by Kyrie MacTavish (Super Special, Anna and the Apocalypse), along with Blazing Griffin and Adler Entertainment, the post-production stage of the project is now complete, and set for release later this year.

Scheduled to make its debut in the Spring, the world premiere of If The Stars Had A Sound will take place at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, this March.

“Over 25 years and 10 studio albums – using brute sonic force mixed with subtlety and grace – Mogwai have defined their own musical genre and built a loyal following by staying true to their sound and true to their roots,” reads a press release for the documentary.

“The film takes us on a journey from their very beginnings, in the mid-1990s, to the band writing and rehearsing their tenth studio album in their hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 – a record made during lockdown,” it adds. “While at first seemingly impossible to make, they ultimately made history with it.”

The film is produced with funding from The National Lottery through Screen Scotland. The film is Executive Produced by Antony Crook – an acclaimed photographer and director, and long-term Mogwai collaborator – as well as Ray Black, Mark Thomas, Lauren Lamarr and Orian Williams.

It also comprises footage of the band’s live performances across their nearly 30-year career, as well as pre-recorded tracks.

“We’re incredibly excited for people to see Antony’s film If The Stars Had A Sound. It originally started as a short film around leaving Scotland to record in upstate New York in early 2020 but when the pandemic happened that all changed,” said Stuart Braithwaite of the project.

“Both ourselves and Antony persevered with the record and the film throughout the pandemic with the film growing throughout. Antony’s film tells the story of how we all came out the other side. I think he’s made something truly special.”

Crook added: “I’ve been lucky to have worked with Mogwai for a long time, and I’ve always been moved and inspired by their music. They’ve created an amazing body of work and their music means so much to so many people. Getting the chance to tell the band’s story was a huge honour for me. I wanted to make a film that the band deserve.”

In other Mogwai news, last October Braithwaite joined forces with Elisabeth Elektra to record guitars for her song ‘Broken Promises’. It was the title track of Elektra’s EP, which arrived back in November and also featured a collaboration with Jonny Scott of Chvrches.