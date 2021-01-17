Watch the trailer for new Serj Tankian documentary ‘Truth To Power’

A first trailer has been shared for Truth To Power, the upcoming documentary about System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian – watch it below.

As announced last month, the film, which is set to focus on the way Tankian built awareness around the Armenian revolution of 2018, will land on February 19.

“With Oscilloscope [Laboratories, producers] and Live Nation at our back, the music and message of our film can now touch the hearts and minds of audiences across the world, inspiring all of us to speak – and bring – truth to power,” the film’s director Garin Hovannisian said in a statement.

Watch the trailer, which teases interviews with Tankian’s bandmates in System Of A Down, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, producer Rick Rubin and more, below.

“Armenia is going through this injustice, this hold on the populace, and their destiny was happening by a handful of corrupt leaders,” Tankian mused in the trailer, with Rubin telling him: “The things you’re talking about are reflecting what’s really going. A lot of people just don’t want to talk about it, not talking about it doesn’t make it go away.”

Tankian had previously spoken about the documentary to Rolling Stone back in 2018, saying: “I also have a music documentary I’m doing that’s tentatively called Truth to Power, looking through my eyes at how message becomes reality through the arts.

“Instead of focusing on me as an artist, it asks, how does one’s message come to fruition? Can music change the world?”

Hovannisian has previously worked on projects around the revolution, including 2018’s documentary I Am Not Alone, which was executive produced and scored by Tankian.

System Of A Down recently released their first new music in 15 years, with two songs called ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’. The songs were released as a way to raise awareness and funds for the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Reviewing the tracks, NME wrote: “In 2020, many new songs are political in some way or another, but few manage to cut through the noise and inspire a reaction in the way that System Of A Down do.

“Right now, it doesn’t matter if this is the spark that ignites a new album or if these tracks are the last we ever hear from the band. Both songs are potent reminders of the band’s power and their decision to wield it now should tell you something about the ongoing crisis.”