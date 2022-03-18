Watch the trailer for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared the trailer for her upcoming live concert film, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) – watch below.

The film follows the writing of her 2021 debut album ‘Sour‘, and was initially announced back in February with a teaser clip. It is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.

Directed by Stacey Lee, Driving Home 2 U follows a road trip that Rodrigo took from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles during the time she was writing the album. The film will include a personal angle, as audiences are let into her process and memories of writing ‘Sour’.

“I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place you haven’t been to, in a long time, as a new person,” Rodrigo says at the start of the trailer.

She continues: “I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head that was proud and not ashamed. There’s nothing that connects people, and nothing that is a truer window into the human emotion, more than music.”

The trailer includes clips of scenic spots along the road trip, as well as Rodrigo making music with Dan Nigro, her producer, which are taken by a GoPro they installed in their LA studio.

Elsewhere, Driving Home 2 U will include “new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album”. It will feature 11 songs from ‘Sour’ performed in unique locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park, plus appearances from Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo confirmed that the film would feature an unreleased piece of new music after the closing credits.

Rodrigo, who won ‘Best New Act In The World’ at the BandLab NME Awards this month, revealed in February that she has a name for her second album and has reunited with her ‘Sour’ co-writer/producer Dan Nigro to create new songs.

Rodrigo is up for seven Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Record of the Year and is due to perform at this year’s ceremony on April 3. See the full list of Grammys 2022 nominations here.