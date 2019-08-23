Watch the trailer for the new upcoming Travis Scott documentary, ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’

It's arriving soon

Travis Scott has announced details of a new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. You can watch the trailer below.

Arriving on Netflix on August 28, the film promises to “[strap] viewers into a front row seat of Scott’s life leading up to the release of his Grammy nominated album ‘Astroworld’ and its aftermath in this exclusive look at one of music’s most dynamic superstars.”

Earlier this week, Scott teased the film’s release at a pop up event in Houston. Fans who attended the event were given an autographed VHS tape which contained a 60 second teaser trailer for the documentary.

You can watch the trailer here:

Last month, Scott released the video for his new single ‘Wake Up’, which also features The Weeknd.

The video for ‘Wake Up’ was directed by Jonah Hill, the 21 Jump Street comedy actor. Hill made his film directorial debut in 2018 with coming-of-age comedy drama Mid 90s.

Hill has previously directed the videos for Vampire Weekend‘s recent singles ‘Harmony Hall’ and ‘Sunflower’, as well as tracks for Sara Bareilles and Danny Brown.

‘Wake Up’ is taken from Scott’s third album ‘Astroworld’, which debuted at No 1 in the US and reached No 3 in the UK on its release last August.