Watch the trailer for The New York Times’ new documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’

The New York Times and Left/Right Productions have teamed up for a new documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, centred on Britney Spears‘ conservatorship.

The film is set to launch as the sixth instalment of The New York Times Presents docuseries, hosted on US television channel FX and FX On Hulu. Arriving on February 5, the documentary will explore Spears’ troubled music career, legal battles over her father’s controversial conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement.

Executive produced by New York Times‘ journalists Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Priess, in conjunction with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson from Left/Right, the film features interviews with people close to Spears and lawyers involved in the conservatorship.

Advertisement

A teaser trailer for the documentary was released today (January 22), with one interviewee stating “the way we treated her was disgusting”.

Watch it below:

Her phenomenal rise to superstardom. A downfall that shocked the world. And now, an ensuing conservatorship battle. #NYTPresents: Framing Britney Spears. Premiering Feb. 5 on @FXNetworks and @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/BZBkec7mMt — FX Documentaries (@FXDocs) January 21, 2021

Spears has been under her father’s conservatorship since 2008, following hospitalisation for her declining mental health. The court-ruled conservatorship was supposed to be temporary, but was made permanent in December that same year and has plagued the singer since.

In August 2020, Spears said she no longer wanted her father to be in control of her conservatorship, however nothing came of this at the time. Months later in November, she asked that he be removed as the co-conservator of her estate and said she would no longer be performing while he was in control of her career.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, defended himself and his role as her guardian in December, saying, “I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Advertisement

The #FreeBritney campaign, sparked over a decade ago, has continued through Spears’ tumultuous conservatorship struggles, calling for the pop star to be given autonomy over her life.