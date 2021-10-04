Watch the trippy new video for Bullet for My Valentine’s ‘Rainbow Veins’

Bullet for My Valentine have released a trippy video for new single ‘Rainbow Veins’ – check it out below.

The song comes from the Bullet’s upcoming self-titled seventh album, which was originally meant to be released October 22 via Spinefarm Records/Search & Destroy, but physical manufacturing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic has meant the album will now arrive two weeks later on November 5.

“Rainbow Veins is out now and we couldn’t be happier for you guys to finally hear it,” the band in a statement. “It is one of our favourite tracks from the upcoming album and we’re sure it’ll be one of yours too. Turn it up.”

Bullet For My Valentine announced the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Gravity’ back in June alongside lead single ‘Knives’, which was followed by ‘Parasites’ in July and ‘Shatter’ in September.

The band will also be touring the UK later this month, with TesseracT and Bleed From Within. Tickets are available here – check out the dates below.

OCTOBER 2021

31 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

NOVEMBER 2021

01 Edinburgh. Corn Exchange

02 Hull, Bonus Arena

04 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

05 London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

07 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

09 Brighton, Brighton Centre

Speaking about the band’s forthcoming album, guitarist and vocalist Matt Tuck said: “This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0. It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it’s aggressive, it’s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.”

“I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat,” he continued. “I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet for My Valentine. It’s always been there. I’ve just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people’s heads off in a metaphorical way.”

Lead guitarist Michael “Padge” Paget added: “I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I’ve ever known. It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage!”