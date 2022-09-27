Watch the video for Jean Dawson’s symphonic track ‘Pirate Radio’

LA-based genre-bender Jean Dawson has released a new single, ‘Pirate Radio’ along with a music video. Watch the visuals for the symphonic track below.

Dawson has also announced dates for his debut headline US tour, which kicks off October 16 in San Diego and runs until November 17 in Los Angeles. View the full itinerary below and pick up tickets here.

In the video for the Bon Iver-esque track, Dawson spends time with gentle deer and rough around the edges lowriders, highlighting the duality of his sound. In the ethereal track he sings, “Push my head underwater / See how long it’ll hold / Way down in the deep end / Rinse the sins from my clothes”.

‘Pirate Radio’ is the latest single from the LA artists’ upcoming album, ‘Chaos Now’ which is set to be released on October 7. The latest preview follows his single, ‘Three Heads’ which he dropped in August.

Jean Dawson’s Chaos Now’ tour dates

OCTOBER

16 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room

18 – Las Vegas, NV – The Space

19 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

21 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

22 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

23 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room

25 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hell Stage

27 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

28 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

NOVEMBER

1 – Montreal, QC – Le Belmont

2 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

4 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

5 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

6 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

8 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Other Side

9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

11 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

12 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

13 – Portland, OR – Holocene

15 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

17 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy

Dawson released his second album, ‘Pixel Bath’, in October of 2020. In a four-star review, NME’s Jenessa Williams said: “By refusing to limit his musical focus Dawson buys himself a future of authentic experimentation, thrilling the listener with unexpected twists and turns that do, miraculously, offer up something for everyone.”