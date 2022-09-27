Watch the video for Jean Dawson’s symphonic track ‘Pirate Radio’

LA-based genre-bender Jean Dawson has released a new single, ‘Pirate Radio’ along with a music video. Watch the visuals for the symphonic track below.
Dawson has also announced dates for his debut headline US tour, which kicks off October 16 in San Diego and runs until November 17 in Los Angeles. View the full itinerary below and pick up tickets here.
In the video for the Bon Iver-esque track, Dawson spends time with gentle deer and rough around the edges lowriders, highlighting the duality of his sound. In the ethereal track he sings, “Push my head underwater / See how long it’ll hold / Way down in the deep end / Rinse the sins from my clothes”.
‘Pirate Radio’ is the latest single from the LA artists’ upcoming album, ‘Chaos Now’ which is set to be released on October 7. The latest preview follows his single, ‘Three Heads’ which he dropped in August.
Jean Dawson’s Chaos Now’ tour dates
OCTOBER
16 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room
18 – Las Vegas, NV – The Space
19 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
21 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
22 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
23 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room
25 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hell Stage
27 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
28 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
NOVEMBER
1 – Montreal, QC – Le Belmont
2 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
4 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
5 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
6 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
8 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Other Side
9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
11 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
12 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey
13 – Portland, OR – Holocene
15 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish
17 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy
Dawson released his second album, ‘Pixel Bath’, in October of 2020. In a four-star review, NME’s Jenessa Williams said: “By refusing to limit his musical focus Dawson buys himself a future of authentic experimentation, thrilling the listener with unexpected twists and turns that do, miraculously, offer up something for everyone.”