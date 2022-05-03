Watch the video for Khalid’s breezy new single ‘Skyline’’

Khalid has shared a new single titled ‘Skyline’, released alongside a music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant.

The video puts Khalid – as well as a full cast of backup dancers – in a series of summery settings around a grassy mountainside landscape. It marks the second time Khalid has worked with Turner and LaPlant on a clip, following on from March’s ‘Last Call’.

Have a look at the video for ‘Skyline’ below:

In a statement shared with the song’s release last week, Khalid described ‘Skyline’ as “a recharge” that is “full of summer vibes”. He continued: “I hope it brings my fans joy and gets them through any dark times they may be going through.”

‘Skyline’ marks the second track shared from Khalid’s forthcoming third album, ‘Everything Is Changing’, following the release of lead single ‘New Normal’ last July. The record itself was originally due to land at the end of 2021, but is still yet to receive an official release date.

Khalid did, however, issue a mixtape titled ‘Scenic Drive’ in December. A month prior, he also linked up with Mariah Carey for a festive single titled ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’.

Most recently, Khalid performed with Billie Eilish at this year’s Coachella, joining her to perform a duet of their 2018 track ‘Lovely’.