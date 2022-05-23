Watch the video for Party Dozen’s Nick Cave-featuring single ‘Macca The Mutt’

Party Dozen have shared the official video for their latest single, ‘Macca The Mutt’, which features guest vocals from Nick Cave.

Released today (May 23), the clip features shots of Party Dozen destroying cars in a yard, interspersed with clips of them performing live in a dingy warehouse, in front of cars being crushed, from the back of a truck, and in more assorted settings.

Cave isn’t seen up close in the video, though it’s possible he appears as one of the faceless characters shown throughout. Though the artist’s contribution to the song itself comes in the last minute or so, he’s vigorous as he melodically chants the lyrics: “I got a mutt, I got a mutt, I got a mutt / Got a mutt, got a mutt called Macca“.

Watch the video below:

‘Macca The Mutt’ was released earlier this month and is lifted from Party Dozen’s forthcoming third album, ‘The Real Work’.

Marked for release on July 8 via Temporary Residence (and by Grupo in Australia and New Zealand), Party Dozen – comprised of Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet – have already released two singles from ‘The Real Work’. Announcing the album back in March (as well as their signing with New York label Temporary Residence), they dropped ‘The Iron Boot’, which followed lead single ‘The Worker’, released back in January.

Last month, Party Dozen became only the second Australian act (the other being Julia Jacklin) to feature on Sub Pop’s Single Club series, sharing two new songs – ‘Fat Hans Gone Mad’ and ‘Dog Plan’ – which won’t be featured on ‘The Real Work’.