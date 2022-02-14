Watch the video for Rex Orange County’s warm new single, ‘Amazing’

Rex Orange County has shared the music video for his new single ‘Amazing’, the second offering from his upcoming album ‘Who Cares?‘. Watch below.

The upbeat and sunny-sounding ‘Amazing’ is described as an ode to falling in love, with visuals featuring finger puppets directed by Chris Ullens. It follows lead single ‘Keep It Up’, which was released in January.

During a recent livestream on TikTok, Rex Orange County (real name Alexander O’Connor) performed ‘Keep It Up’ live for the first time, before premiering two unreleased tracks from ‘Who Cares?’, one of which was ‘Amazing’.

“I’m going to play one that’s for the lovers. This one, I really, really wanted to share,” said O’Connor before playing ‘Amazing’. After the performance, he promised that the song was “coming real soon”.

Rex’s fourth album, ‘Who Cares?’ will be released on March 11 via Sony and can be pre-ordered here. It was made in Amsterdam in collaboration with Benny Sings, whom the musician previously worked with on his 2017 platinum-selling breakout single ‘Loving Is Easy’.

The album will also feature a new collaboration with Tyler, The Creator in ‘Open A Window’ – the first time the British artist and US rapper have worked together since the latter’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’.

The artist last released a record with his 2020 ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ EP, which was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue that same year.

The musician’s last album ‘Pony’ was released in 2019. In a five-star review of the record, NME said: “A dazzling follow up to ‘Apricot Princess’, Rex Orange County’s third studio album is a total delight. It may be miserable outside, and the world’s going to shit, but try listening to ‘Pony’ and not feeling a little bit more optimistic about the future. Go on, we dare you.”

As part of his ‘Who Cares?’ tour, Rex Orange County will be playing a huge London headline show at Gunnersbury Park on August 13. Tickets for the gig are available here.