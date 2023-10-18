Watch The Walkmen wash fans’ cars before final show in Brooklyn

The Walkmen made good on their promise last night (October 17) when they washed fans’ cars before their final show in Brooklyn.

The American indie veterans first teased fans with the prospect earlier this year, when they announced the final show of their reunion tour back in July, and told fans that the first 500 to buy tickets would be entered into a draw to have their car washed by the band.

“We are not sure on all the details yet, but there is no way this isn’t a great idea,” they wrote at the time.

Originally the carwash was scheduled to take place last Friday (October 13), however, this was soon shifted to the morning of the Brooklyn gig, just hours before the members took to the stage at Kings Theater.

Kicking off at 10am, Hamilton Leithauser, Walter Martin, Peter Bauer, and Paul Maroon were all present with their buckets, sponges and even matching jumpsuits. Drummer Matt Barrick was the only member who wasn’t present for the event, although the band’s manager did step in to help lend a hand instead.

Check out footage of the moment below.

At the gig last night – which marked the final show of their farewell tour – the indie veterans opened with their 2004 track ‘What’s in It for Me’, before breaking into fan favourites including ‘The Rat’, ‘We’ve Been Had’ and ‘Heaven’.

The recent run of shows follows on from their comeback gig in April, which saw the members return to the stage after a decade-long hiatus for their first full-length performance. It also follows their appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – which was their first television appearance in 10 years.

In other Walkmen news, The National frontman Matt Berninger revealed details of a sitcom he’s been working on with brother Tom, titled Das Apes to NME, starring members of the band.

The project was first teased back in 2020, when Matt Berninger told NME that he was working on a sequel acclaimed film Mistaken For Strangers, and is back up and running again – based on a rock band with original material and featuring members of The Walkmen.