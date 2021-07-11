Watch The Wallflowers perform songs from new album on ‘CBS This Morning’

The Wallflowers stopped by CBS This Morning this weekend (July 10) to perform three songs from their newly released album, ‘Exit Wounds’.

Performing as part of the show’s ‘Saturday Sessions’ segment, Jakob Dylan and co. delivered renditions of ‘Roots And Wings’, ‘The Dive Bar In My Heart’, and ‘I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)’, while inside a Los Angeles garage.

Released on Friday (July 9), ‘Exit Wounds’ is The Wallflowers’ long awaited follow-up to 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’. The band’s seventh studio album is produced by Butch Walker, mixed by Chris Dugan and features singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne on four of its tracks.

Advertisement

You can watch The Wallflowers’ CBS performances below:

Speaking about ‘Exit Wounds’ earlier this year, Dylan said: “I think everybody – no matter what side of the aisle you’re on – wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what ‘Exit Wounds’ signifies.

Advertisement

“And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them.”

You can listen to ‘Exit Wounds’ below.

The Wallflowers were due to head out on a US summer tour with Matchbox Twenty beginning July 17, but that tour has since been rescheduled to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While this is not the news we were hoping to share, we wanted to let you know that we will be moving the tour to 2022,” Matchbox Twenty said in a statement. “Although we are encouraged by the success and speed of the vaccine rollout, there are still far too many varying factors at play. This makes it not possible for us to put together the tour we intend to bring to you.

They continued: “We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, but we promise that when we return, we will bring you the greatest show we have ever done.”