Watch The War On Drugs debut three ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ songs live for first time

The War On Drugs have debuted three songs from their new album ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore‘ live for the first time.

Adam Granduciel, who fronts the band, played ‘Occasional Rain’, ‘Old Skin’ and new single ‘Change‘ for CBS This Morning yesterday (October 30).

The band’s new record was released on Friday (October 29) via Atlantic and was previously been teased by its title track, which followed on from the LP’s first single ‘Living Proof’.

In a recent interview with NME Granduciel discussed the idea of growth and acceptance.

He said: “I think there’s an affirmation almost in understanding you’re not perfect. Nobody is. you understand that you may be flawed, but you also understand what is true and important and at the end of the day only certain things really matter.”

Granduciel also talked about how having his first child affected working on new music. “Watching my son twist knobs, plug stuff in, play synths or harmonica – it made me realise that this was something I was passing down,” he said.

“It reminded me that at any level the music should be filled with wonder. I was filled with that myself trying to get to the heart of a song on this record. When you find it, it excites you and you can’t stop thinking about it.”

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhys Buchanan wrote that “Granduciel has never bought into the mythology that comes with rock stardom” but “this is a triumphant ode to his genre”.

The War On Drugs will tour ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ in the UK and Ireland in April 2022 – find tickets here.